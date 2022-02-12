Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $28.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $37.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $118.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $119.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $130.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.
NYSE LTC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,310. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 148.05%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.
