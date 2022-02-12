Analysts Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $27.50. 404,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66. Portillos has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

