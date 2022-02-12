Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $119.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.53 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

WLDN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.55. 71,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.24. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

