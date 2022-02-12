Analysts Offer Predictions for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRX. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

BRX opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

