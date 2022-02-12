Analysts Offer Predictions for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $136.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

