Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $33.43

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after acquiring an additional 361,628 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Cameco has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

