Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $99.08

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.27. 916,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.