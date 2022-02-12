Analysts Set SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.38. 214,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,023. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 845,329 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SkillSoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
