Analyzing Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 71.86% -1,719.60% 29.36% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Chorus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.96 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Chorus $658.50 million 3.09 $32.67 million N/A N/A

Chorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Chorus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 5 1 2.86 Chorus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Chorus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Chorus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers. The company was founded in March 2008 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

