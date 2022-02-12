Analyzing Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garmin and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.19 billion 5.66 $992.32 million $5.85 21.06 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 22.85% 20.42% 15.96% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Garmin and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60 Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garmin presently has a consensus target price of $159.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garmin beats Virgin Orbit on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers. The company was found

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

