Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 179.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.