Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 55,259 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

