Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 33,927 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,859,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

