Ancora Advisors LLC Has $22.66 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.
In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
