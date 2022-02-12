Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,531 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vonage by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vonage by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 744,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 1,905.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 677,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 644,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

