Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,250,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,230,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 238,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $441.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.