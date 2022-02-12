Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL)’s stock price rose 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 820,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.
About Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL)
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Andalas Energy and Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andalas Energy and Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.