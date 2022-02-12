Andrew F. Sullivan Sells 18,320 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

