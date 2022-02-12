Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Hold

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.22 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.