Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Andrew Peller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.