Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,051,000 shares, an increase of 14,914.3% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

