Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,051,000 shares, an increase of 14,914.3% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.
About Angang Steel
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angang Steel (ANGGF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.