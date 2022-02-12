Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 3,700 ($50.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,208.67.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

