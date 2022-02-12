Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 10,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anima from €5.30 ($6.09) to €5.40 ($6.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

