Anthony J. Allott Sells 70,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

