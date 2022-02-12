Anthony J. Allott Sells 70,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silgan (SLGN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.