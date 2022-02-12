Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,197.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,229.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,280 ($17.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.29. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.