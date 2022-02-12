Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

