Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Provides asset management services
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.