Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $577,706.90 and $235,603.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00194359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.65 or 0.00468276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.