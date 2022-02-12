Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,265,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,573,000 after purchasing an additional 378,659 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,036,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $146,667,000 after acquiring an additional 57,727 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 34.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 182,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 422,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 56,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

