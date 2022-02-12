Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.
APDN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $12.47.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.
