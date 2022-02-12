AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AQB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $114.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

