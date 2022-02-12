ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.27. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 74,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $462,609 in the last three months. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,450,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

