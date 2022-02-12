ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.90.

ARX opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.31. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$15.64.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

