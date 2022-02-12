Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $778.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.