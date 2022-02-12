Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $778.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

