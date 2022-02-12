Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of ARES opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

