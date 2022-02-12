argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $358.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $8.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.03. 153,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.63. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $378.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

