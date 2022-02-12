argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $358.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.06.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $8.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.03. 153,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.63. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $378.81.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
