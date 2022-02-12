argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $358.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in argenx by 110.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after acquiring an additional 341,605 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded down $8.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.03. 153,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $378.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.63.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

