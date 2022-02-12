Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $47.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.15.
Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $61.29.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
