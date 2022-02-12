Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $47.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

