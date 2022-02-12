Argon Price Reaches $0.0091 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Argon has a market cap of $652,017.51 and $83,807.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.41 or 0.06897241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.24 or 0.99803472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00049624 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,754,512 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

