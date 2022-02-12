Arianee Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,185.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Arianee has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $6,185.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arianee has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.73 or 0.06904155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.60 or 0.99988686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

