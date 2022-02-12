Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $135.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $427.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.30 million to $428.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $479.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.55 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

