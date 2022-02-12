Armada Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:AACI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armada Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:AACI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 4,567.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Armada Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $9.95.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Armada Acquisition Corp. I is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

