Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 485,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,720. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 76,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

