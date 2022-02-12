Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 485,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,720. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $15.80.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
