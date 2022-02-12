Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.76 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 76,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

