Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

