Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Lifetime Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

