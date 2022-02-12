Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Townsquare Media worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

