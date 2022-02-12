Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $243,000 in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after buying an additional 702,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

KEN stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Kenon Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

