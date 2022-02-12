Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $484,000 Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. BTIG Research began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

