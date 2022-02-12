Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Great Ajax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 77.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 56.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.