Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,100 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Civista Bancshares worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.48 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

